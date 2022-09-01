Sharon Stone Explains The Very Real Reason She Doesn’t Use Botox Anymore

Sharon Stone has opened up about her past use of anti-aging procedures and explained why she no longer uses them.

In an interview with Vogue Arabia, the Basic Instinct star recalled how she used to have regular Botox injections until she suffered a serious stroke.

“There were periods in the super fame when I got Botox and filler and stuff, and then I had this massive stroke and a nine-day brain haemorrhage and I had to have over 300 shots of Botox and filler to make the one side of my face come up again,” the actor revealed.

Following her stroke, the 64-year-old says she saw the anti-aging procedures as a “cute luxury to some kind of massive, painful neurological need.”

Sharon Stone Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

The actor also revealed that she was asked if she used Botox by a man she was recently in a relationship with. She told him: “It would probably be really good for your ego and mine if I did.”

She went on to recall how the relationship ended shortly afterwards, saying, “I saw him one more time after that and then he wasn’t interested in seeing me anymore.”

“If you don’t see me for more than that, you’ll please find your way to the exit,” she added.

Despite her former partner’s negative response, Sharon said that she feels happier than ever these days. “I feel like this is the most exciting and creative period of my life.

“I feel really, really happy. I’ve never been this joyful.”

Last year, Sharon also spoke out about another surgical procedure she underwent, part of which was done without her consent.

The Hollywood star had surgery in 2001 to remove benign tumours from her breasts, and chose to have reconstructive surgery.

However, following the operation, she said she discovered that the surgeon had made her breasts bigger without her say-so, as he felt she would “would look better with bigger, ‘better’ boobs”.

In her memoir The Beauty Of Living Twice, she explained: “When I was unbandaged, I discovered that I had a full cup-size bigger breasts, ones that he said ‘go better with your hip size’.