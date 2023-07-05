Indiana Jones Star Shaunette Renée Wilson Reveals She Requested 'Offensive' Scene Be Changed

Shaunette Renée Wilson at the premiere of the new Indiana Jones film Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

Indiana Jones star Shaunette Renée Wilson has revealed she requested one big change be made to the script of the latest film.

Shaunette portrays new character Agent Mason in the fifth Indiana Jones film The Dial Of Destiny, a role she landed after a Zoom meeting with director James Mangold without even needing to audition.

However, when she received her script, she was quick to highlight a major issue.

“I don’t want to spoil too much, but my character had a particular way of exiting the film,” Renée told Variety.

“And initially I found it to be a little too offensive and a bit problematic, and I was like, ‘We probably don’t need to say these words or have it done this way, and this is something I’m uncomfortable with’.

“He was like, ‘You know what, you’re completely right, I hear you. That’s something I flagged as well’. And we were able to work on that.”

Although Renée didn’t specify any more about what the script initially called for her character to do, she was quick to praise James for being receptive to her feedback.

She explained: “I was quite impressed by a lot of things [in the script], but I also had thoughts and wanted to make input about my character in particular.

“And the brilliance and wonder of James Mangold is his ability to collaborate, and he heard me out and he was very honest about it and took what I said and it was implemented in rewrites.

“That has been a wonderful part of this process — to actually be able to feel like you are integral and you have a point of view when it comes to what’s being written.”

The Dial Of Destiny marks Harrison Ford’s fifth and final outing as the titular hero.

Harrison is joined in the film by newcomers to the franchise Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas and Mads Mikkelsen, as well as returning cast members John Rhys-Davis and Toby Jones.