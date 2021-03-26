Shed Shed

A garden sanctuary created by an NHS worker and a yoga cabin are among the pretty cool entries the Cuprinol Shed of The Year 2021.

Diane Goring, from Newport, who works as an NHS nurse consultant, uses her shed – called “away with the fairies” (pictured below) – to unwind and enjoy her favourite pastime of arts and crafts.

Entries have been flooding in since February and Cuprinol is now calling for all shed-enthusiasts to enter their creations before the closing date on April 12.

Competition founder, Andrew Wilcox, said: “The entries we’ve received so far really show how the nation is pushing the boundaries when it comes to creating spaces for entertaining and relaxing in their gardens.”

Now in its 15th year, the awards invite entrants to submit creations online with two photos, as well as information on how they’re using their sheds. Last year’s winner, Daniel Holloway, won the title after wowing judges with his nature-inspired refuge Bedouin Tree-Shed, built around two tree trunks in his garden.

Here are a few of 2021′s entries so far.

‘Away With The Fairies’

Cuprinol Shed Of The Year 2021 Cuprinol Shed Of The Year 2021

‘Peaky Blinders’ Bar’

Cuprinol Shed Of The Year 2021 Cuprinol Shed Of The Year 2021

‘The Yoga Cabin’

Cuprinol Shed Of The Year 2021 Cuprinol Shed Of The Year 2021

‘Adam’s Place’

Cuprinol Shed Of The Year 2021 Cuprinol Shed Of The Year 2021