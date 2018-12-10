PA Wire/PA Images Flowers at the scene of the crash last month

An 18-year-old has as admitted causing the deaths by dangerous driving of four people, including a 16-month-old boy.

Elliott Bower was driving a VW Golf which crashed into a people carrier as it was being pursued by police in Sheffield last month.

Adnan Ashraf Jarral, 35, died along with his son Muhammed Usman Bin Adnan and a married couple – Vlasta Dunova, 41, and Miroslav Duna, 50.

Bower pleaded guilty to four counts of causing death by dangerous driving and other offences at Sheffield Crown Court on Monday.

He appeared alongside his brother Declan Bower, 23, and a 17-year-old boy, who each pleaded guilty to offences including aggravated vehicle taking.

Remanding the trio in custody, Judge Jeremy Richardson QC, said this is “an exceptionally serious case of its kind”

“It demands punishment,” he told them. “Make no mistake, you will be punished.”

All three defendants will be sentenced on January 28.