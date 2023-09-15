'Should I Make Our Child Stay Over With Family If She Doesn't Want To?'

My family’s upset because my four-year-old doesn’t want to see them, but my husband thinks I should make her.

My daughter is four, soon to be five (and an only child), has spent nearly every Friday night with my in-laws since she was a baby. She’s always loved it, and they love it since she’s the only grand kid.

Recently though she has been voicing that she doesn’t want to go over to the grandparents to spend the night. Sometimes my husband’s grandparents (her greats) also get her from time to time for a few hours while we’re still working. She has voiced she doesn’t want that anymore either. She has told them all directly. Needless to say, they’re butt hurt and very much in their feelings about it. I don’t want to force her to do anything she doesn’t want to do. My husband, however – always the one to walk on eggshells around his family, always the one to “keep the peace” – says she doesn’t have a good reason and it’s just a phase and she’ll get over it.

Now just to clarify, I talked with her to try and find out the reason, but have never really gotten an answer. I’m not concerned there’s any foul play on the family’s part. If there were ANY signs, I wouldn’t even be asking the question. She is also very attached to me. Sometimes she just says it’s because she misses me. My husband thinks this attachment is unhealthy, I don’t necessarily disagree, but honestly I think I’m her security (dad is gone for work a lot, and when home, he’s also working all the time). Also, in case it’s important, at almost five she has definitely displayed signs of ADHD (me and dad both are, so no surprise there).

Do I make her continue to go? Or do I tell the family I’ll bring her by to see them, when me/dad are there with her? Feelings will get shattered (I’m not so much worried about that, it will just be a major point of contention between me and my husband). If I tell them I am going to respect my daughters wishes, they will resent me (they’re those kind of people, and I don’t mind). Or would that just be teaching her to not respect others’ feelings and giving in to what she wants all the time (ie. spending time with me)? I don’t want her to grow up thinking she doesn’t have a say in what she does.