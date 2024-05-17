Should You Take Young Children To Concerts? An Expert Explains How To Do It Safely

Kevin Mazur/TAS24 via Getty Images

As Taylor Swift is set to bring her iconic Eras Tour to the UK next month, pictures have circled social media of a toddler lying on their back at a Paris show with concert-goers calling out the parents for bringing such a young child along to a huge stadium show.

Of course, children attending live shows isn’t really all that new. Whole families often go to festivals such as Glastonbury Festival and I can say with certainty that the crowd at the Olivia Rodrigo show I was at last week had plenty of younger kids.

Tracy Nugent, the head of early years at Kelvinside Academy in Glasgow, said: “Thousands of people – and that includes parents – are understandably excited about Taylor Swift’s upcoming gigs, but events of this size and scale aren’t always appropriate for all young children.

“However, some parents may want to take their little ones with them and it’s essential they are appropriately prepared. Attending a concert with a young child comes with risks attached, and parents, carers, and guardians should be aware of what they and their children could encounter.”

How to make sure your child is safe at a live concert

Nugent shared with us her tips for keeping children safe at live shows.

Plan and consider seating in advance

Nugent said: “Firstly, check that babies and young children are permitted and catered for at the event you plan to attend. Standing areas at concerts are a risky place to be with your child, and I wouldn’t recommend doing this.”

She added that some venues offer designated family areas which provide a more controlled environment for parents with young children that tend to have more space for prams and easy access to toilets and changing areas.

As for taking babies, Nugent said that parents should consider taking a baby carrier or sling to keep your hands free and your baby close to you throughout the concert.

Nugent also warned: “Be prepared not to attend as well. If the environment isn’t safe, comfortable, and appropriate, it’s always better to leave it for another day – regardless of how much you may want to go.”

Make sure that your children’s ears are protected

Nugent said: “The loud music at concerts can be damaging to sensitive ears, especially for babies and young children.”

The early years expert recommended investing in high-quality, safety checked ear protection specifically designed for infants and toddlers

Nugent added: “The speakers at concerts emit extremely loud sound levels, which can be harmful to young ears if too close – you should try and choose seating that’s away from the speakers.”

Be mindful of crowd behaviour

Nugent warned: “Concert crowds can sometimes surge forward unexpectedly, which can be dangerous for young children. Choose seating towards the back or sides of the venue where there’s less likelihood of being caught in a surge.

“If you’re in a standing area, keep your child securely in your arms or a carrier to prevent them from being jostled.”

She added that, in the excitement of the concert, people may throw objects such as beach balls or even cups of water or other liquids.

Nugent advised: “Stay vigilant and be prepared to shield your child if necessary. You might want to consider the feasibility of using a small umbrella or another item that can provide protection from flying objects.”

Check the conditions and stay hydrated

Whether you’re attending an outdoor show like most of Taylor Swift’s UK dates or indoors, Nugent warns that the temperatures can impact children: “Extreme heat, cold, or wet conditions can be unsuitable environments for young children.

Concert venues can get hot and crowded, leading to dehydration and overheating, especially for young children. Bring plenty of water and dress your child in lightweight, breathable clothing.

She added: “If the venue allows it, consider bringing a small fan or misting bottle to help keep your child cool. Sun hats or suitable alternatives to protect smaller children are also an essential consideration.”

Finally, she added, if wet weather is on the cards, have suitable protection with you. You may be prepared to be soaked to the bone to enjoy your favourite acts, but your child definitely should not.

Plan for emergencies – and always have an exit plan

Nugent advises familiarising yourself with the venue’s emergency exits and first-aid stations.

She said: “Bring along a basic first aid kit with essentials like plasters, antiseptic wipes, and any necessary medications for your child. Have a plan in place in case you need to quickly exit the venue due to an emergency.

“In case your child becomes overwhelmed, or the concert experience isn’t working out, have an exit plan in place. Know where the nearest exits are located and be prepared to leave if necessary.”

