Sophie Turner Reveals How Taylor Swift Was An 'Absolute Hero' To Her After Joe Jonas Split

Sophie Turner has opened up about the support she received from Taylor Swift in the aftermath of her highly-publicised split from Joe Jonas.

While their joint statement said they had “amicably” decided to end their marriage, the custody arrangement of their two daughters – and Sophie’s parenting ability in particular – became the subject of much speculation.

Now, the former Game Of Thrones star has opened up about how pop sensation Taylor was there for her in her darkest hour.

Sophie revealed that Taylor – who famously also dated Joe when she was 18 – offered up her New York apartment last September when she was in need of a place to stay.

The Emmy winner had initially reached out to Taylor in the hopes that the pop star might know someone renting a place, but she instead let Sophie stay at her own pad for free instead.

“Taylor was an absolute hero to me this year,” Sophie shared in a new British Vogue cover interview.

“I’ve never been more grateful to anyone than I am for her because she took my children and me, and provided us with a home and a safe space,” she said. “She really has a heart of gold.”

Sophie and Taylor’s renewed friendship was spotlighted again when the actor joined Taylor’s A-list encourage of celebrity guests at one of Travis Kelce’s American football games.

Elsewhere in the new interview, Sophie described the immediate aftermath of their split as the “worst few days of my life”.

“It hurt because I really do completely torture myself over every move I make as a mother – mum guilt is so real! I just kept having to say to myself, ‘None of this is true. You are a good mum and you’ve never been a partier’,” she shared.