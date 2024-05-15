'The Worst Few Days Of My Life': Sophie Turner Breaks Silence On Aftermath Of Joe Jonas Split

Sophie Turner Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

Sophie Turner has spoken for the first time about the aftermath of her breakup from estranged husband Joe Jonas.

Back in September, fans of the former couple were left stunned by speculation they were parting ways after four years of marriage, which the pair confirmed to be the case days later.

While the estranged pair initially insisted the split was “amicable”, things took a bit of a turn days later, with the split dominating the headlines – and certain corners of the internet calling Sophie’s parenting into question.

In a new interview with British Vogue, Sophie remembered this time as the “worst few days of my life”.

“I was contracted to be on set for another two weeks, so I couldn’t leave,” she recalled. “My kids were in the States and I couldn’t get to them because I had to finish Joan. And all these articles started coming out…”

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner during one of their last ever public appearances as a couple in 2023 Lionel Hahn via Getty Images

The former Game Of Thrones star continued: “It hurt because I really do completely torture myself over every move I make as a mother – mum guilt is so real! I just kept having to say to myself, ‘None of this is true. You are a good mum and you’ve never been a partier’.”

Of the way she was portrayed by certain sections of the media (including on social media), Sophie continued: “It’s unfathomable the amount of people that will just make shit up and put it up based on a picture.

“A picture might tell a thousand words, but it’s not my story. It felt like I was watching a movie of my life that I hadn’t written, hadn’t produced, or starred in. It was shocking. I’m still in shock.”

While Sophie acknowledged she was “unhappy with the way everything played out”, particularly when it comes to her young daughter, she added that she and her famous ex are “doing the best we can”.

“I’m confident that we can figure it out,” she insisted. “Joe is a great father to our children and that’s all that I can ask for.”

Sophie Turner on the cover of British Vogue British Vogue/Mikael Jansson

Following her split from the Jonas Brothers performer, Sophie was rumoured to be in a relationship with Peregrine Pearson, the aristocratic heir to the Cowdray Estate.

Meanwhile, Joe is reportedly dating the American model Stormi Bree.