Sophie Turner Seemingly Nods To Taylor Swift In First Post Since Joe Jonas Split

Sophie Turner Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

Sophie Turner seemingly nodded to Taylor Swift in an ultimate girl power moment — or as many social media users have guessed, given a brilliant display of passive aggressiveness — amid her divorce drama with Joe Jonas.

On Sunday, the Game Of Thrones star shared a photo of a friendship bracelet on her wrist with the words “fearless” on it, which happens to be the title of Taylor’s second studio album, E! News reports.

Advertisement

The actor’s since-deleted Instagram story marks her first social media post since she and estranged husband Joe announced their split after four years of marriage in a joint statement last month, sending shock waves across the internet.

After Sophie shared the photo in question, many fans speculated that it could be a reference to Taylor, 33, who had her own short-lived romance with Joe, in 2008, which is rumoured to have inspired multiple songs on her Fearless album, which was released that same year.

The X-Men actor and Grammy-winning singer have been spotted hanging out quite a bit amid Sophie’s split from Joe, including during a star-studded girl’s night out and at a Kansas City Chiefs game.

People has even cited an “insider” who claimed that Taylor has been allowing Sophie to crash at her New York City home amid her ongoing custody battle with Joe.

Advertisement

“Taylor has opened her home to Sophie,” the close source apparently told the outlet. “Sophie is welcome there any time. Taylor continues to be a great friend.”

Social media users on X, formerly Twitter, reacted to Sophie’s bracelet, with many applauding the mum of two for her bold fashion statement.

Sophie Turner wearing a Taylor Swift friendship bracelet that says “fearless” during this divorce is everything. pic.twitter.com/JHwcmceLvA — Megan Finch (@mnorman014) October 8, 2023

sophie turner posting her fearless friendship bracelet is so passive aggressive i love — prag & syd ⸆⸉ ✧ 1989 TV OCTOBER 27 (@texans4taylor) October 8, 2023

Not Sophie Turner posting a picture of her wearing a Fearless friendship bracelet on her Insta stories 💀💀 I love this for her 👑 #SophieTurner #JoeJonas #TaylorSwift #MrPerfectlyFine pic.twitter.com/GVgzodMBy4 — Anna Kimberley (@EssenceOf_Anna) October 8, 2023

Advertisement

sophie turner is the biggest fearless stan right now https://t.co/ej3BuxdfJM — alexander (@grandesrockwell) October 8, 2023

sophie turner posting herself with a FEARLESS bracelet oh she knows she’s funny — zoe ! (@holygroundly) October 8, 2023

Sophie and Joe addressed their split last month in a joint statement on Instagram.

“After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,” the pair wrote.

“There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

Just weeks later, the Do Revenge actor sued her ex for the return of their two daughters to England, according to legal documents obtained by Page Six.

Advertisement

The docs alleged that he wrongfully retained their daughters in New York City since 20 September.