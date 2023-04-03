These Are The Specific Signs Of Burnout In Parents

Carmen Martínez Torrón via Getty Images Are you experiencing parental burnout?

Most mums (81%) have experienced burnout, according to a new survey.

The Peanut app and Tommee Tippee asked 2,000 mothers in the UK about some of the biggest challenges they face, and identified parenting guilt, loss of identity and finding time for themselves as the top three.

Issues that cropped up included struggling to find time for themselves, the cost of raising children, balancing work and home life, and feeling overwhelmed by all the information out there on how to be a good parent.

So it’s really no wonder many mothers are feeling frayed and burnt out.

One of the parents involved in the study, Peggy, said: “It’s hard finding time for myself and not letting my identity be swallowed by just being a mother. I find I burn out quickly and experience periods of depression if I don’t have a good balance.”

Parental burnout is defined as a prolonged response to chronic and overwhelming parental stress.

Financial insecurity, lack of support and social isolation have all been found to be risk factors for it. Single parents, parents of SEND children, and immigrant parents are also more at risk because of the extra pressures they face.

What are the signs to look out for?

We all know burnout is a state of physical and emotional exhaustion – often caused by our jobs.

Some common signs, according to Mental Health UK, include feeling constantly tired, helpless/trapped and detached, as well as having a negative outlook, experiencing self-doubt, procrastinating a lot and feeling overwhelmed.

Dr Emma Svanberg, author of Parenting For Humans, previously told HuffPost UK there are overlaps between burnout and parental burnout as they share that same sense of overwhelm and exhaustion.

But there are also some more specific signs of parental burnout to watch out for, such as:

Exhaustion in your parental role. "It's that kind of tiredness where it doesn't really matter how much you sleep, you still wake up in the morning feeling really bone-tired," says Dr Svanberg.





Noticing your parenting has changed and is different to how you would normally parent.





Feeling fed up with your parental role. "You feel that you're not very good at your 'job' – so you feel like you're not being the parent that you want to be anymore," adds the psychologist.





“You feel that you’re not very good at your ‘job’ – so you feel like you’re not being the parent that you want to be anymore,” adds the psychologist. Emotional distancing from your children. You might emotionally withdraw from your kids because you can’t physically withdraw from them.

How to tackle burnout

If you feel like you might be burnt out, Dr Svanberg shared some tips for helping yourself: