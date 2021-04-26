The UK’s most senior civil servant has been criticised for refusing to answer questions about the leaking row between Boris Johnson and Dominic Cummings. Parliamentarians likened cabinet secretary Simon Case’s answers to Line of Duty’s “no comment” interview scene on Sunday night and a “badly scripted version of Yes, Minister”. Case repeatedly refused to answer questions on the extraordinary controversy surrounding the prime minister and Cummings, his former top adviser.

Earlier, No.10 refused to deny that Johnson had personally phoned newspaper editors to accuse Cummings of leaking private texts between the PM and businessman James Dyson, which sparked questions around cronyism. Cummings responded to those claims by launching an extraordinary public attack on Johnson, his former boss, accusing the PM of seeking to block the so-called “chatty rat” inquiry into who leaked plans for a second lockdown in England after learning that a close friend of his fiancee Carrie Symonds had been implicated. In a blog, Cummings also denied leaking the PM’s private texts with Dyson and said he warned Johnson against plans to have donors secretly pay for the refurbishment of his Downing Street flat, saying they were “unethical, foolish (and) possibly illegal”. The PM has since been forced to deny separate claims that he said he was prepared to let “bodies pile high” rather than order a second Covid lockdown in autumn. Case on Monday confirmed that the leak inquiry was still ongoing six months after the lockdown plans leaked to newspapers. But he said that because of this, he could not answer various questions from MPs about Cummings’ blog. Citing the “security classification” of the leak inquiry, Case told the Commons public administration he was “very constrained in what I can say”. The cabinet secretary, who is the PM’s most senior official policy adviser, was also unable to say whether Johnson had received any donations to help pay for the refurbishment of the Downing Street flat where he lives with Symonds. “I do not have all the facts and details at my disposal on this,” Case said, adding that the PM had asked him to carry out a review of the refurbishment to report in “a matter of weeks” MPs on the committee expressed frustration with Case’s answers several times.

"Can you remember a time when Downing Street has been more leaky?"



Cabinet Secretary, Simon Case tells MPs that leaks of government information have been a "long standing frustration" throughout the years.



