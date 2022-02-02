Simon Cowell Admits He Was A 'Bit Of A Nutter' And Wasn't Wearing A Helmet After Latest Bike Accident

Simon Cowell outside his home in west London after his bike accident James Manning via PA Wire/PA Images

Simon Cowell gave a thumbs up as he flashed his arm in a cast following another accident on his bike.

Reports emerged on Wednesday that the former X Factor judge was taken to hospital after falling from his electric bike on Tuesday evening.

Simon has since been pictured outside his home with his fiancée Lauren Silverman, revealing an injury to his arm.

According to The Sun, Simon took a tumble over the bike’s handlebars while out riding near his home in west London.

Speaking to a MailOnline journalist, Simon admitted he wasn’t wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, and vowed to do so in the future.

Simon was also seen with his cast outside a local pub James Manning via PA Wire/PA Images

Revealing he was “OK”, Simon told the reporter: “I’m feeling much better thank you. It happened just round the corner.

“I’m a bit of a nutter. I’ll definitely wear a helmet next time.”

Passers by reportedly stopped by to help Simon, who was allegedly told he was “lucky to be alive” by medics.

Simon was out of action for months after breaking his back in a similar accident on his e-bike in LA in 2020.

He had to undergo six hours of surgery following the accident, which involved having a metal rod inserted.

Simon was all smiles for the camera, despite his recent accident James Manning via PA Wire/PA Images

Simon, who splits his time between the US and the UK, has been back in London to film auditions for Britain’s Got Talent, which is due to return to our screens in the spring.

The star and his fellow judges Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams posed for pictures on the red carpet outside the London Palladium last month.