Simon Cowell Steve Granitz via Getty Images

Simon Cowell has insisted he is not quitting TV for good after stepping back from his on-screen role in the upcoming talent show Walk The Line.

The former X Factor boss recently confirmed he won’t be on the judging panel of his new ITV series, and has been replaced by Gary Barlow.

He stated that he wants to focus on his role behind the camera as executive producer.

However, Simon has now clarified that isn’t his plan for all his future projects.

Speaking to The Mirror, he explained: “It’s just this one, for now. Sometimes I just like to produce the shows, I just took everything into account and realised this was when I needed to step back.”

The Britain’s Got Talent creator enthused about working in production over “being in front of the camera.”

He admitted: “I actually enjoy producing rather than being in front of the camera.”

Gary Barlow Isa Foltin via Getty Images

It was previously announced that Gary would be taking Simon’s place as head judge on Walk The Line, which will see a group of singers go up against each other and decided whether to risk staying on in the competition in order to win more money.

Craig David and Dawn French are expected to join him as judges on the show, but it was recently reported singer Mabel has pulled out at short notice. Maya Jama is also set to host.

Simon’s stint on Walk The Line should have marked his first appearance on UK television since he broke his back in an electric bike accident last year, leading to him being temporarily replaced on Britain’s Got Talent and its US counterpart.

Due to the pandemic, BGT did not take place in 2021, but is expected to be back next year.