Simon Cowell Goes Phone-Free For 10 Months, Here Are 5 Tips For Cutting Down

Simon Cowell has been without a mobile phone for 10 months now - and the music mogul says he’s far happier. But for those of us who don’t have a chauffeur to get us from A to B and an assistant to take calls, is going phone-free actually possible? “I don’t think it’s realistic for any of us to be without communication,” says digital detox expert and author of ‘Off’, Tanya Goodin. “But we can definitely do without being glued to our devices 24/7.”

Michael Tran via Getty Images Simon Cowell has been without a phone for 10 months now.

Turn off notifications. Nir Eyal, the author of Hooked: How to Build Habit-Forming Products, says everything about the way notifications work - and draw us in - is “just as their designers intended”. It’s an addictive game of trying to get rid of your notifications - and never succeeding. Goodin says every single notification should be turned off “with no exceptions”. It should be a tool that you pick up whenever you want to, not one that dictates when you look at it by buzzing, ringing or flashing up on your screen. Put your phone away, out of sight. Research from Harvard University found that even if your phone is face down and switched off, it has the power to distract you. Goodin says: “We need to be able to put our phones away at work. In the office, put it in a drawer or in your bag, don’t take it to meetings. When you come home, put it away somewhere. They’re a lot easier to ignore if they’re not right in front of you.” The author recommends trying to go device-free for 30 minutes and gradually building that time up to one hour, two hours, a whole evening, etc.