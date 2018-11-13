Simon Cowell has shared his side of the story, after it was revealed that Little Mix were parting ways from his record label after six years. Over the weekend, it was reported that the music mogul’s label, Syco, would no longer be working with acts represented by Modest Management, meaning Little Mix and last year’s ‘X Factor’ winners Rak-Su would be jumping ship to RCA. While the band’s management declined to comment at the time, when contacted by HuffPost UK, Simon has now told The Sun what led to the end of their professional relationship.

He told the newspaper the split came about after a row with Modest Management over a songwriting credit on ‘Woman Like Me’, the latest Little Mix single. “It was just embarrassing but, funnily enough, I was more annoyed, again, not about me, but about the fact people who had worked so hard in my company were being misrepresented,” Simon revealed. “Why do artists think they’re more important than staff members? They’re not. They’re the same. “The irony was the record they were arguing about, which is Woman Like Me, they didn’t want to record. This was one of those ironic times that we were having a hit and nobody was happy.” Insisting the decision “wasn’t down to money”, he continued: “Basically, they said we’d done a terrible job. I had agreed not to talk about this publicly because I thought it was a private matter. I said, ‘We can’t work with the management, it’s as simple as that’.”

Tristan Fewings/MTV 2018 via Getty Images Little Mix backstage at the EMAs earlier this month