Politicslabour partykeir starmersky news

Sky Presenter Instantly Calls Out Minister For Distorting Claim Starmer Stops Work At 6pm

"No – no, no, no, no," Matt Barbet said as soon as Maria Caulfield began.
Kate Nicholson
By 

Senior Trends Reporter, HuffPost UK

Matt Barbet grilled Maria Caulfield on Sky News
Matt Barbet grilled Maria Caulfield on Sky News
Sky

A Sky News presenter refused this morning to let a Tory minister twist Keir Starmer’s revelation that he does not like working late on Fridays.

The Labour leader – who has a 20-point lead over the Tories in the polls – told Virgin Radio he “will not do a work-related thing after six o’clock, pretty well come what may” on a Friday night, so he can spend time with his family.

But the Tories have attacked Starmer already over this, saying he would be a “part-time prime minister”.

So on Tuesday, Sky host Matt Barbet asked Tory candidate and health minister Maria Caufield: “How important to you is work life balance?”

She replied: “It is pretty important but I would say as a minister, it’s not really that feasible.

“Probably what you’re alluding to Keir Starmer saying that he’ll do a four-day week and finish at six o’clock every evening –”

Before she could even get to the end of her sentence, Barbet said: “No – no, no, no, no.

“He didn’t say he was going to do a four-day week, he said he was going to finish work at six o’clock on a Friday, like many people do.

“And I believe that’s to help his wife observe her Jewish faith, which is commonplace amongst Jewish people.

“So not a four-day week, that’s not true.”

Caulfield largely ignored the correction but said she was also a person of faith and believes a “work-life balance is extremely important”.

However, she claimed Starmer “has indicated that he wants to have a more flexible working life approach”.

Caulfield continued: “That’s just not possible. I’m a junior minister, I work seven days a week, often close to 20-hour days, so it is slightly concerning that’s the approach he’s taking.

“And he’s never been a minister. He’s probably not aware of the extreme pressures you’re under. Yes, it’s important, of course it’s important, and you make better decisions when you have a good work-life balance.

“But when you’re running the country you do have to put the country before your party and a lot of other things, as well.”

She said she was also a carer, but “your family does suffer” when you’re in government.

Barbet pushed: “Why though? Does that set a good example – job first, family second? What are the most important things in life if not your family, your children. He’s a dad of school-age children.

“So surely you would not begrudge the man – if he does become prime minister – if he does spend time with his kids?”

She said PM Rishi Sunak also has two young children, and to do the government job well, it takes time and sacrifice.

Barbet noted: “Why in this country do we champion working all the hours God sends?

“Maybe that’s why, as a minister, your Conservative colleagues have decided it’s just not worth it and are not running in the election.”

Seventy-four Tory MPs previously announced they were standing down at this election.

Caulfield said that if Labour will the election, many of its MPs will realise just “what a tough job it is” being in power.

|
Submit a tip
Close

What's Hot