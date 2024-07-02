Sky Presenter Instantly Calls Out Minister For Distorting Claim Starmer Stops Work At 6pm

Matt Barbet grilled Maria Caulfield on Sky News Sky

A Sky News presenter refused this morning to let a Tory minister twist Keir Starmer’s revelation that he does not like working late on Fridays.

But the Tories have attacked Starmer already over this, saying he would be a “part-time prime minister”.

So on Tuesday, Sky host Matt Barbet asked Tory candidate and health minister Maria Caufield: “How important to you is work life balance?”

She replied: “It is pretty important but I would say as a minister, it’s not really that feasible.

“Probably what you’re alluding to Keir Starmer saying that he’ll do a four-day week and finish at six o’clock every evening –”

Before she could even get to the end of her sentence, Barbet said: “No – no, no, no, no.

“He didn’t say he was going to do a four-day week, he said he was going to finish work at six o’clock on a Friday, like many people do.

“And I believe that’s to help his wife observe her Jewish faith, which is commonplace amongst Jewish people.

“So not a four-day week, that’s not true.”

Caulfield largely ignored the correction but said she was also a person of faith and believes a “work-life balance is extremely important”.

However, she claimed Starmer “has indicated that he wants to have a more flexible working life approach”.

Caulfield continued: “That’s just not possible. I’m a junior minister, I work seven days a week, often close to 20-hour days, so it is slightly concerning that’s the approach he’s taking.

“And he’s never been a minister. He’s probably not aware of the extreme pressures you’re under. Yes, it’s important, of course it’s important, and you make better decisions when you have a good work-life balance.

“But when you’re running the country you do have to put the country before your party and a lot of other things, as well.”

She said she was also a carer, but “your family does suffer” when you’re in government.

Barbet pushed: “Why though? Does that set a good example – job first, family second? What are the most important things in life if not your family, your children. He’s a dad of school-age children.

“So surely you would not begrudge the man – if he does become prime minister – if he does spend time with his kids?”

She said PM Rishi Sunak also has two young children, and to do the government job well, it takes time and sacrifice.

Barbet noted: “Why in this country do we champion working all the hours God sends?

“Maybe that’s why, as a minister, your Conservative colleagues have decided it’s just not worth it and are not running in the election.”

Seventy-four Tory MPs previously announced they were standing down at this election.

Caulfield said that if Labour will the election, many of its MPs will realise just “what a tough job it is” being in power.