12 Smart Gadgets So Simple Even Tech Phobes Like Me Can Use Them

Mixed Retailers Upgrade your abode with some simple smart tech products

When it comes to my homing skills, I can safely say that while I can confidently smash a lot of DIY tasks, my relationship with technology is a bit more fraught.

Having successfully avoided smart tech in my old flat, you can imagine how I felt on moving in with my partner when he said he was bringing with him another woman – and her name was Alexa.

Six months down the line, while I’m still a bit of a sceptic, I’ve got more comfortable with controlling certain elements of my home from my phone. And I’ve been pleasantly surprised with how accessible and simple some of my boyfriend’s smart tech additions have actually been to use!

If you’re a fellow technophobe and smart gadget cynic, then these are the products I can guarantee you’ll quickly be unable to live without.