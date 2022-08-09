Life

12 Smart Gadgets So Simple Even Tech Phobes Like Me Can Use Them

I promise you, these products will make your life easier!

Upgrade your abode with some simple smart tech products
When it comes to my homing skills, I can safely say that while I can confidently smash a lot of DIY tasks, my relationship with technology is a bit more fraught.

Having successfully avoided smart tech in my old flat, you can imagine how I felt on moving in with my partner when he said he was bringing with him another woman – and her name was Alexa.

Six months down the line, while I’m still a bit of a sceptic, I’ve got more comfortable with controlling certain elements of my home from my phone. And I’ve been pleasantly surprised with how accessible and simple some of my boyfriend’s smart tech additions have actually been to use!

If you’re a fellow technophobe and smart gadget cynic, then these are the products I can guarantee you’ll quickly be unable to live without.

1
Amazon
Start off with a simple smart speaker that comes with Alexa
The true voice control queen, Alexa is who you need in your life if you want to play your favourite tunes, find out the time, and set alarms without having to use your hands. Plus, when you build up a collection of more smart devices, you can also use her to control them, too!
Get it from Amazon for £29.99
2
Amazon
Wake up to sunlight with this clever curtain opener
If you’re after a slightly more natural way to wake up, this is it! Once attached to the curtain rod, this clever robot links up to an app on your phone, where you can close your curtains without having to get out of bed - and schedule a specific time for them to open in the morning.
Get it from Amazon for £85
3
Amazon
Protect and monitor your home’s perimeter with a smart doorbell
Easy to set up, this best-selling video doorbell connects straight to the Ring app on your phone so you can see, hear, and speak to visitors wherever you are. Plus, you’ll get notifications of any motion detected straight to your phone, thanks to the built-in sensors.
Get it from Amazon for £135.95
4
Amazon
Install smart locks to keep certain cupboards and drawers off limits
To stop little ones accessing the snack drawer without permission, install some smart locks. They can be unlocked using the plastic user cards that come with the locks – but for an even more smart solution, follow the simple instructions to add the card to the wallet on your phone.
Get it from Amazon for £25.98
5
Amazon
Make any dumb appliance smart with this button pusher
Got an outdated appliance that could do with some modernising? Stick this next to a rocker switch or button with the sticker and this clever button pusher can be remotely controlled via the app to turn any appliance or switch on at your desired time.
Get it from Amazon for £25.49
6
Argos
Perfect your garden’s mood lighting with this smart wall light
Whether you’re using them to decorate your patio walls, or simply placing one next to your front door to illuminate the entrance to your home, this gorgeous outdoor light will definitely impress your guests. Customise the hue and brightness with the app, or even link it up with Alexa or Google Assistant.
Get it from Argos for £129.99
7
Amazon
Install these clever sensors that detect which doors and windows are open
Compatible with the Apple HomeKit app, these handy sensors will inform you whenever there’s a status change for any of the doors or windows in your home. With a quick check of the app, you’ll know if any windows are open before you leave the house – without even having to move.
Get it from Amazon for £34.95
8
Amazon
Swap the standard sockets for some smart plugs
Worrying I’ve forgotten to unplug my hair straighteners is a constant cause of anxiety for me, so these plug sockets have been a real help. From the app on your phone, you can see which plugs are on, turn them off, and even schedule them to switch on at a specific time.
Get them from Amazon for £25.49
9
Amazon
Invest in a smart thermostat to save on your energy bills
If you’re looking to reduce those constantly rising energy bills as much as possible, then a smart thermostat is a worthwhile investment. This one allows you to change the temperature and control the hot water tank from your phone, and even turns itself down when you’re away from home.
Get it from Amazon for £174.98
10
John Lewis & Partners
Swap the basic baby monitor for this superb smart sock
This undeniably pricey purchase is bound to bring parents peace of mind at bedtime. When wrapped around a baby’s foot, the smart sock alerts parents through the app to any disturbances or cries, but more importantly, also tracks oxygen levels and heart rate – so you can be sure your little one is snoozing safely.
Get it from John Lewis & Partners for £329
11
Amazon
Use smart bulbs to completely customise your home’s lighting
These smart bulbs come in loads of different cap sizes, and can be fully controlled using the app, Alexa, or Google Home. Perfect for setting the right ambience, you’ll have the power to pick your preferred hue out of the 16 million available, turn lights on and off, and even put them on timers.
Get them from Amazon for £14.99
12
Amazon
Treat yourself to a robot who loves to hoover and mop
I mean, if smart tech has the ability to shorten my Sunday morning cleaning spree, then sign me up! This clever robot can quickly hoover and mop your home - and there are other more specific modes to choose from if you’re after a deep clean. Plus, when it’s finished, it’ll take itself back to its charging station!
Get it from Amazon for £189.99

