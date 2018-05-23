Imagine never having to encounter a red light ever again? Sounds bliss doesn’t it, and in fact a new set of smart traffic lights that are being tested in the UK could fulfil this wish.

The the traffic lights work by advising motorists and vehicles what speed they should drive at so they arrive at the next set of lights just as they turn green.

Engineering firm AECOM is developing the scheme to cut congestion and reduce vehicle emissions through more efficient driving.