Smugglers Using Rwanda Policy As A Ruse To Make More Cross Channel

Some 27 boats made the journey, an average of around 48 people per boat, according to provisional Ministry of Defence data.

The controversial Rwanda policy was unveiled in April, with prime minister Boris Johnson saying action was needed to stop “vile people smugglers”.

However, no-one has been sent to the African country and thousands have continued to cross the world’s busiest shipping lane in precarious dinghies. The policy has stalled following a series of human rights challenges.