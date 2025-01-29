Snoop Dogg Responds To Critics After Backlash Over Performance At Pro-Trump Event

Snoop Dogg and Donald Trump AP/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Snoop Dogg has responded to the backlash surrounding his performance at an event celebrating the inauguration of Donald Trump.

While the Grammy-nominated rapper did not perform at the inauguration itself, he was part of the line-up for the Crypto Ball, held in Washington D.C. two days before Trump was sworn in as president for the second time.

Since then, Snoop has faced a severe backlash, and seen his Instagram followers plummet by half a million in the space of just over a week.

Addressing the controversy in an Instagram video, Snoop said: “Y’all can’t hate enough, I love too much.

“Get your life right, stop worrying about mine. I’m cool. I’m together.”

Insisting he’s “still a Black man”, Snoop concluded: “All out, till you ball out. or till you fall out.”

See more of Snoop’s comments in the Entertainment Tonight report below:

In the early years of Trump’s political career, Snoop had been one of his most vocal critics, and branded any Black artist willing to perform at the 2017 inauguration an “uncle Tom” in an Instagram post.

Later that year, Snoop pointed a toy gun at a clown-like Trump lookalike in the music video for his song Lavender, prompting the president to suggest on the website then known as Twitter that the (in his words) “failing” rapper should face “jail time”.

However, last year, Snoop insisted he had “nothing but love and respect for Donald Trump”, after he pardoned Michael Harris, the co-founder of Death Row Records, who was in prison on drug offences, before leaving office three years prior.