Snow In March Has Made Twitter Completely Lose Its Cool

As March snow falls on south London, a boy builds a small snowman in front of period homes, in Ruskin Park, a public green space in Lambeth, on 8th March 2023, in London, England. Richard Baker via Getty Images

People across the UK woke up to snow and ice on Wednesday, as an Arctic blast rocked the country – and Twitter was not very exactly chill about it.

Weather warnings have been announced for some regions, with commuters likely to face travel disruptions, with potential power cuts and loss of access for some communities.

The UK Health Security Agency has even announced a level three cold alert for the whole of England and various flights across the country have been suspended.

More than 100 schools in Wales have closed due to the snow, with temperatures in Scotland dropping to a chilling -14.6C last night and -8C in north England – the UK’s coldest night of the year so far.

Police have also urged drivers not to travel in southern parts of England.

And, to make matters worse, the conditions are not expected to lift until the weekend.

With 10cm of snow in some places (following months of pretty bleak temperatures), it’s no wonder Twitter was furious at the cold blast for arriving just as we had been expecting spring to finally make an appearance.

People turned to memes, old clips of the X Factor and swearing in an effort to express their deep frustration at the weather...

Some people see snow outside, I see small talk fodder. The office kitchen won't know what's hit it today. Snowing in March, almost hard to believe isnt it. So much for global warming 🤣. No im not finished with the microwave yet Steve it's soup im not gonna eat it cold am I mate. — Mike Townsend (@townsendyesmate) March 8, 2023

Snow in march pic.twitter.com/qxZ53xFy3z — Leah Probert (@probert_leah) March 8, 2023

It shouldn’t be snowing in March! It should be a glorious spring morning… NOT SNOW! pic.twitter.com/f13CWpimFH — Cheryl Hole (@CherylHoleQueen) March 8, 2023

Snow in March 😒 pic.twitter.com/XVGMU5LhqM — Paul Ferguson 💙💛 (@pokemon_paul) March 8, 2023

waking up to snow in march pic.twitter.com/u8VPDdlQxq — noah (@sooyyoungs) March 8, 2023

Snow in March is absolutely unacceptable and quite frankly, I blame the Tories! — ThatPubChick 🥂 (@pub_that) March 8, 2023

Not this ugh. Usually im all for a dusting of snow but not in fucking March guys. pic.twitter.com/QImqHP1y76 — stephen 🌿 (@stphnfllws) March 8, 2023

Ffs. I do not need snow in frickin March!!!!!!!



I want sunlight and margaritas! pic.twitter.com/Gu4ZPudIHq — Natasja (@Mother_of_dakka) March 8, 2023

It’s arrived. Snow in March. Not sure this robin is impressed! pic.twitter.com/8hI2j6hvl1 — Liz Hannam (@lizhannam) March 8, 2023

snow in march when it’s meant to be getting warmer? this country isn’t my destiny pic.twitter.com/viKdUgQYdR — jorginho apologist (@toro2moy) March 8, 2023

snow in march was not on my bingo cards pic.twitter.com/uIzvxdqn9t — ben (@dontstartswift) March 8, 2023

Beautiful view from my window at 06:51am while I trade jpegs.



Snow in London is rare, especially in March.



Must be a bullish sign, do you agree? pic.twitter.com/doYd6vUiOF — Gonzo (@GonzoSOL) March 8, 2023

Get me outta here dude https://t.co/zX8cvJMQlX — . (@DisIsMohd) March 8, 2023

Not everyone was so bamboozled though, with plenty of people pointing out this is not the first time it has happened.

People talk about snow in March, as if it has never happened before. — Matthew Phillips (@matt_the_jack) March 8, 2023

Why is everyone going 'Snow in March???'



It's the most likely time for snow, we've had snow in April before now, why have you all got such shit memories??? — Peaks and Troughs (@gazaroundlondon) March 8, 2023

Snow in March, nothing unusual about that. I took this pic on the 8th March 2018. pic.twitter.com/zyWZpW0dDG — Lisa (@DiscoChickLisa) March 7, 2023