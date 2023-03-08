Snow In March Has Made Twitter Completely Lose Its Cool

People across the UK woke up to snow and ice on Wednesday, as an Arctic blast rocked the country – and Twitter was not very exactly chill about it.
Weather warnings have been announced for some regions, with commuters likely to face travel disruptions, with potential power cuts and loss of access for some communities.
The UK Health Security Agency has even announced a level three cold alert for the whole of England and various flights across the country have been suspended.
More than 100 schools in Wales have closed due to the snow, with temperatures in Scotland dropping to a chilling -14.6C last night and -8C in north England – the UK’s coldest night of the year so far.
Police have also urged drivers not to travel in southern parts of England.
And, to make matters worse, the conditions are not expected to lift until the weekend.
With 10cm of snow in some places (following months of pretty bleak temperatures), it’s no wonder Twitter was furious at the cold blast for arriving just as we had been expecting spring to finally make an appearance.
People turned to memes, old clips of the X Factor and swearing in an effort to express their deep frustration at the weather...
Not everyone was so bamboozled though, with plenty of people pointing out this is not the first time it has happened.