So THIS Is Why Dip Pots Don’t Have Firm Lids Anymore

If you’re anything like me, there’s rarely a moment that a good hummus or salsa dip isn’t in your fridge. Whether it’s crudités or tortilla chips, these dips are a perfect component to most savoury snacks – and if you’re a real aficionado, a dollop of houmous can even be popped on top of roast potatoes.

All of this being said, these dips have... changed. Their lids are now different. Instead of the handy firm lid that we’re used to, they now have a film lid which is inherently quite flimsy and not quite as reliable as the ones that we had before.

I will be honest with you, it has made me, a clumsy person, quite grumpy. Spillages galore. However, the reasoning behind the change is unfortunately hard to argue with.

Why dips now have film lids

While this may seem like a new thing, the idea behind it was actually initially rolled out by Tesco in 2020. The retailers opted to remove firm lids from their own-brand dairy creams to reduce single-use plastics.

In a post on X, the retailers said it would help towards their target of eliminating a billion pieces of plastic from their products.

Then, in 2022, Sainsbury’s announced that they would be eliminating firm lids from their own-brand dips to help eliminate single-use plastics.

At the time, the retailers said that this was expected to remove 71 million pieces of plastic a year, which is equivalent to 220t of plastic.

Which I’m sure you’ll agree is pretty hard to argue with.

Sainsbury’s also released a range of reusable silicone lids to replace the single-use lids we’re used to, and prices start from just £1.