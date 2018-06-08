Visiting Jordan's Refugee Camps Showed Me What Soccer Aid Is All About

It’s late April, and after the best part of 10 years hosting and helping to produce Soccer Aid for Unicef it’s my first trip away to see where and how the money is spent.

Together with a small team we flew to Jordan to visit the Za’atari camp, home to 80,000 refugees - over half of them being children, almost all of them having fled war in Syria.

Za’atari comes at you from nowhere. Nestled near the Syrian border 42 miles outside the relaxed, sophisticated capital Amman it’s like a different world, although it isn’t what I expected to find. The clichéd images of a wind-torn tented refugee camp we’ve all become used - and desensitised - to were quickly put to bed. It seems to be a busy, safe, organised camp that has almost become its own city. Blink and you’d think it had been there forever, with all the basics structures in place of any town.

It has sanitation, healthcare, temporary - but for the most part stable – dwellings, and most surprisingly, commerce. On the main streets, named after famous roads (the ‘Champs-Elysees’, for example) an almost Dickensian scene of butchers, barbers, sweet shops, mechanics have all sprung up, like the most unlikely but welcome oasis in the middle of a fragile, war torn desert. Above all though, and arguably most importantly, it has education.

Unicef is all about and for children, wherever they are from. Their slogan in this oddly inspiring corner of a part of the world that desperately needs something to be cheerful about is ’no lost generation’.

The more you see for yourself in somewhere like Za’atari, the more the message makes sense. Education. It’s the same the world over, from rural Kenya to East London. Give children an education, academic, societal, vocational, and they have a shot.

Without it you have a generation that is bereft of hope, of prospects, and, from what I heard anecdotally in some cases, far more prone to the terrible lure of extremism.