Suffering From 'Social Jet Lag'? Could Be Time To Change Your Bedtime Routine

You don’t need to be a jet-setter to suffer from jetlag, according to a new study, which suggests that “social jet lag’ is messing up everyone’s body clocks. For the uninitiated, it’s the name given to the phenomenon where our circadian rhythms become out of sync when we get to the weekend or go on holiday. This is because we tend to stick to a decent sleep routine during the week (for work) and then stay up later and sleep in on the weekends. This basically has the same kind of effects as jet lag, but without you leaving the country and switching time zones. And it’s not great news for health, with previous studies linking social jet lag to obesity and depression. One study found that people with different weekday and weekend sleep schedules had triple the odds of being overweight.

standret via Getty Images

For this new study, researchers measured social jet lag in people all over the US by analysing their Twitter activity. There were some interesting findings: people with early commute start times had greater social jet lag, while university students didn’t. This might be because there is reduced weekday pressure on the schedule of students, researchers said. That’ll be those lie-ins, then. Changes in the seasons also impacted on social jet lag, with people feeling the effects far less in summer, possibly because schedules change to tailor to the school holidays. February appeared to be the worst time for feeling it. [Read More: What Happens To Your Brain And Body When You Only Get Six Hours Sleep?] So should we be worried about social jet lag? And is there anything we could be doing to prevent it? The obvious answer is to stick to a regular sleeping pattern throughout the week and weekend, so you continue going to bed and getting up at the same time. Enabling the ‘Bedtime’ feature on your smartphone could help you with this. Lisa Artis, sleep advisor at the Sleep Council, told HuffPost UK a regular bedtime is especially advisable for people who are poor sleepers, as your body clock will tune in to that regular routine. “But for people who are good sleepers, there’s no need to really overthink it and worry about it too much,” she said. “If you’re a good sleeper, the odd late night or the odd lie-in isn’t going to do any harm.”