Social Media Predicts Outcome Of Trump-Biden Debate — And It's Hilarious

President Joe Biden is set to face presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump in a CNN debate on Thursday night, and the odds are that it will be pretty odd.
So far, pre-debate press has covered topics like whether the candidates should be tested for drugs beforehand and whether Trump can avoid going off script to, say, praise horror movie icon Hannibal Lecter.
Advertisement
But pundits and politicians aren’t the only ones offering their hot takes on how Thursday’s event will go. Social media wits have also felt obliged to chime in with their own predictions.
And they’re hilarious.
Advertisement
Advertisement