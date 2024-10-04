Social Media Reacts To Melania Trump's 'My Body, My Choice' Video

Melania Trump via Associated Press

Former first lady Melania Trump’s decision to advocate for abortion rights in her new memoir is definitely making an impact on social media.

In her upcoming book, Melania, the former first lady says it’s “imperative to guarantee that women have autonomy in deciding their preference of having children, based on their own convictions, free from any intervention or pressure from the government.”

The book will be published October 8, but on Thursday, she continued her abortion advocacy with a short social media ad where she claims that “individual freedom is a fundamental principal that I safeguard.”

She also insists “there is no room for compromise when it comes to this essential right that all women possess from birth ... What does ‘my body, my choice’ really mean?”

And, yes, people had thoughts. Lots of thoughts.

Some people wondered if she was actually doing campaign ads for Vice President Kamala Harris.

Is Melania voting for Vice President Harris? pic.twitter.com/KShmHjeazO — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) October 3, 2024

Melania Trump coming to a Kamala Harris ad near you! https://t.co/UqSI3FjIyJ — Alyssa Farah Griffin (@Alyssafarah) October 3, 2024

This is the former first lady is arguing that her husband has taken away an "essential right." She says you shouldn't compromise on this. She's clearly saying don't vote for my husband! — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) October 3, 2024

She's married to a man who thinks he owns the body of every woman in America.

Bet she can't wait to go vote for @KamalaHarris.https://t.co/UCDpLmzTkf — Richard W. Painter (@RWPUSA) October 3, 2024

Melania, you want to join an amicus brief to the Supreme Court of Georgia with me? https://t.co/wqmAyfZQZ5 pic.twitter.com/EEp06989Pq — Anthony Michael Kreis (@AnthonyMKreis) October 3, 2024

Melania for Kamala https://t.co/mXSJ3l6rNq — Mara Davis (@MaraDavis) October 3, 2024

I was waiting for…..“I'm Donald Trump, and I approve this message to attempt to have it both ways.” — 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐝𝐢 (@ChidiNwatu) October 3, 2024

Some people thought her pro-choice statement was too little, too late.

I've heard a lot of takes on Melania's "October Surprise" pro-abortion reveal: She's being insincere and strategic vs. she's now being her true self, which means divorce is imminent. Ultimately, I don't care, because whatever she has to say, she's years too late. She has no… — Jennifer Taylor-Skinner (@JTaylorSkinner) October 3, 2024

Your husband literally had Roe v. Wade overturned so that the bodies of women could, in fact, be controlled.



And you publicly said…nothing.



Now, you are grifting with a book.



Very convenient. — Artie Vandelay (@ArtieVandelay1) October 3, 2024

Bullshit.

You think we’re stupid, right?

“Well, his wife is pro-choice, so…”



Nope.

Your husband overturned Roe and said there should be punishment for women who have abortions.

You never said a damn word.

We see you BeBesting Birther.

We see you. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) October 3, 2024

And some anti-abortion commenters felt betrayed by her support of abortion rights.

Go back to your own country. We don’t want baby murderers here. — Lizzie Marbach (@LizzieMarbach) October 3, 2024

Very disappointed in your radical pro-abortion stance, with no regard for the rights and dignity of the child. Not only is it morally wrong, your husband will lose pro-life support if you push this. — Christine Niles (@ChristineNiles1) October 3, 2024