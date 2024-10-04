Social Media Reacts To Melania Trump's 'My Body, My Choice' Video

Former first lady Melania Trump’s decision to advocate for abortion rights in her new memoir is definitely making an impact on social media.
In her upcoming book, Melania, the former first lady says it’s “imperative to guarantee that women have autonomy in deciding their preference of having children, based on their own convictions, free from any intervention or pressure from the government.”
The book will be published October 8, but on Thursday, she continued her abortion advocacy with a short social media ad where she claims that “individual freedom is a fundamental principal that I safeguard.”
She also insists “there is no room for compromise when it comes to this essential right that all women possess from birth ... What does ‘my body, my choice’ really mean?”
Considering her husband, former President Donald Trump, once said that women should face punishment for having abortions if they become illegal, her video ad attracted lots of attention.
And, yes, people had thoughts. Lots of thoughts.
Some people wondered if she was actually doing campaign ads for Vice President Kamala Harris.
Some people thought her pro-choice statement was too little, too late.
And some anti-abortion commenters felt betrayed by her support of abortion rights.