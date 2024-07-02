PoliticsDonald Trumpus newsJoe Biden

Social Media Reacts To Supreme Court's Trump Immunity Ruling

One person suggested US President Joe Biden take advantage of the ruling and "fire the Court and appoint one that doesn’t work for Trump."
Republican presidential candidate, former US President Donald Trump
The news of the Supreme Court’s ruling that former President Donald Trump enjoyed complete immunity for official acts and some “presumptive immunity” for others made quite an impact on social media.

After the ruling, many people took to X, formerly Twitter, to gripe about the ruling and speculate on its ramifications.

Many people feared the ruling put the country closer to a monarchy than a democracy.

Although the news was obviously good for Trump, some suggested President Joe Biden take advantage of the ruling.

