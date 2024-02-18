This Year's Baftas Ceremony Included A Very Special Treat For Saltburn Fans

Sophie Ellis-Bextor on stage at the 2024 Baftas Kate Green/BAFTA via Getty Images

Following Ariana DeBose’s infamous rap in 2023, Baftas organisers knew they’d have to pull out all the stops to give this year’s ceremony a special musical moment.

And that’s why they called on Sophie Ellis-Bextor to perform during the show.

Early on in Sunday night’s broadcast, the British singer-songwriter delivered a fabulous rendition of her hit Murder On The Dancefloor, which has enjoyed a resurgence in 2024 thanks to its prominent placement in Saltburn.

After Sophie’s rendition, lead actor Barry Keoghan was also seen blowing a kiss to the chart-topping singer.

Since Saltburn debuted on Amazon Prime in the final week of 2023, Murder On The Dancefloor slowly began climbing the charts, and is still sitting proudly at the number two spot – the same position it peaked at when it was first released more than two decades ago.

Reacting to her signature tune’s unexpected renaissance, Sophie said last month: “One thing I’ve always loved about my work is its ability to surprise me.

“Murder On The Dancefloor is a song I’ve been singing for 20 years, and I’m on really good terms with it. I love singing it, I love performing it and what’s happening at the moment is kind of magical, actually.”

Sophie pulled out all the stops for her Baftas performance Kate Green/BAFTA via Getty Images

Saltburn went into the 2024 Baftas with four nominations, including acting nods for cast members Barry Keoghan, Rosamund Pike and Jacob Elordi, as well as recognition in the Outstanding British Film category.

Oppenheimer was the night’s most-nominated film, with Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr and director Christopher Nolan all being recognised for their work in the historical epic.

Check out all the red carpet photos you need to see from this year’s Baftas in the gallery below..