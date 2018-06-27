Sophie Gradon's Parents Share Heartbreak At ‘Love Island’ Star’s Death

Sophie’s death, at the age of 32, came as a huge shock and tributes poured in from her fellow ‘Love Island’ stars, famous friends and fans.

The parents of ‘Love Island’ star Sophie Gradon have made a statement, sharing their heartbreak following her death .

Rex/Shutterstock/ITV Sophie appeared on the second series of the ITV2 show

Now, exactly a week on, Colin and Deborah Gradon have released a statement to Press Association.

It reads (via ChronicleLive): “It has been one week since we lost our precious daughter and we as a family are still coming to terms with our sudden loss.

“Our hearts are broken. We wish to say our goodbyes to Sophie in private so we ask that you respect our family’s privacy during this arduous time.”

Their statement comes just days after Sophie’s cousin, Charlotte Martin, shared an emotional post on Instagram.

“You will never know how much I idolised you and the ground you walked on,” she wrote. “Growing up I was always so immensely excited to see you and that never stopped. I’d copy your outfits growing up just to be an ounce as cool as you and talk about you nonstop.