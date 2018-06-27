Sophie Gradon's Parents Share Heartbreak At ‘Love Island’ Star’s Death

The parents of ‘Love Island’ star Sophie Gradon have made a statement, sharing their heartbreak following her death.
Sophie’s death, at the age of 32, came as a huge shock and tributes poured in from her fellow ‘Love Island’ stars, famous friends and fans.
Now, exactly a week on, Colin and Deborah Gradon have released a statement to Press Association.
It reads (via ChronicleLive): “It has been one week since we lost our precious daughter and we as a family are still coming to terms with our sudden loss.
“Our hearts are broken. We wish to say our goodbyes to Sophie in private so we ask that you respect our family’s privacy during this arduous time.”
Their statement comes just days after Sophie’s cousin, Charlotte Martin, shared an emotional post on Instagram.
“You will never know how much I idolised you and the ground you walked on,” she wrote. “Growing up I was always so immensely excited to see you and that never stopped. I’d copy your outfits growing up just to be an ounce as cool as you and talk about you nonstop.
“You were everything I wanted to be and more, the most caring and hilarious person I knew. The beacon of any room you entered and I will remember your smile and laugh forever. My soapy soap suds.”
‘Love Island’ paid tribute to Sophie with an on-air dedication and on spin-off show ‘Aftersun’, Caroline Flack became emotional as she said: “She [Sophie] was a gorgeous person both inside and out...
“Everyone’s thoughts here at ’Love Island ’are with Sophie’s friends and family at this really terrible time. Sophie we will never forget you.”
The cause of Sophie’s death has not been confirmed but police have stated they are not treating it as suspicious.