The heartbroken parents of a French nanny who was tortured and murdered by the couple she worked for say her killers deserve the death penalty.

Sabrina Kouider, 35, and Ouissem Medouni, 40, beat, imprisoned and tortured Sophie Lionnet to death at their home before throwing her body on a bonfire.

After the pair were found guilty of murder on Thursday, Miss Lionnet’s mother, Catherine Devallonne, said the couple should be “burned at the stake”.

She told The Sun: “That’s what they deserve. It’s maybe cruel but what they did was even more cruel.”

Miss Lionnet’s father Patrick Lionnet added: “These people do not deserve to live.”

The Old Bailey heard that Kouider and Medouni had killed 21-year-old Miss Lionnet over a bizarre obsession with an ex-Boyzone pop star.

They had built a warped fantasy around music mogul Mark Walton and accused the nanny of being in league with him.

Kouider was fixated with her ex-boyfriend Mr Walton, and Medouni bought into the fantasy in what has been described outside court as a “folie a deux”.

Over five years, Kouider reported the wealthy musician to police more than 30 times and received a caution for branding him a paedophile on a fake Facebook profile.

She also accused him of sexually abusing a cat, using black magic and hiring a helicopter to spy on her.