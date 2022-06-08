Sorry Hay Fever Sufferers, Thunder Fever Is Coming

Getty/HuffPost UK There's a storm coming.

Remember the havoc storm Eunice wrecked on us some months back? Well it turns out the stormy weather isn’t quite done with us. And given that it’s during the summer season, it’s bad news for hay fever sufferers.

Yes, it’s June and we should be sunbathing in our gardens and getting out the BBQ kits and yet, we’re once again going to have to hole up inside our homes and hope the bins don’t fly away.

That’s because former tropical storm Alex, which has been flooding southern Florida, is on its way over from the Atlantic. Over the next few days it will track over into Britain and cause unseasonably strong winds.

Forecasters say speeds could reach up to 55mp, along with thundery downpours. Couple that with warm temperatures and a high pollen count, it’s not good news for those with hay fever.

Airborne allergens expert Max Wiseberg told the Daily Star: “With this fine weather thunderstorms are also predicted, and they can bring problems for hay fever sufferers.

“Very high pollen counts are predicted across many parts of England from Thursday onwards causing havoc for the millions of hay fever sufferers in the UK.

“Predicted thunderstorms won’t give respite, as instead they can cause a phenomenon known as ‘thunder fever’.”

Hay fever, which is common between late March to September, is an allergic reaction to pollen, typically when it comes into contact with your mouth, nose, eyes and throat. Pollen is a fine powder from plants.

Wiseberg, creator of HayMax allergen barrier balm, added: “According to a report in The European Respiratory review, humidity breaks pollen grains into smaller allergenic particles.

“These new pollen grains turn into a kind of ‘super pollen’, and this appears to be more allergenic than normal pollen, causing more severe reactions in sufferers.

“Storms bring pollen grains down which might have otherwise risen above head height out of harm’s way and whipping up pollen grains and fungal spores near the ground.”

According to the Met Office, the winds look to be grazing the far northwest of the UK on Thursday and Friday. The weekend will be a bit of a mix, of both showers and sunshine.

Don’t mix up the symptoms of a cold, Covid and hay fever up though.

Here are signs of hay fever:

sneezing and coughing

a runny or blocked nose

itchy, red or watery eyes

itchy throat, mouth, nose and ears

loss of smell

pain around your temples and forehead

headache

earache

feeling tired