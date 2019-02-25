Southern Rail Staff Suspended After 'Pouring Dirty Mop Water On Homeless Man'

Two Southern Rail workers have been suspended after a video emerged of them apparently drenching a homeless man with dirty mop water.

The video, shot by a passenger, appears to show the man lying on the pavement outside Sutton station in south west London, as dirty water is poured on and around him. His plastic bag of belongings next to him is also soaked.

A spokesman for local homelessness charity Sutton Night Watch told HuffPost UK the man in the video is diabetic and regularly uses its soup kitchens.

He added: “It’s disgusting. That’s no way to treat a human being.”

The person who filmed the incident told The Sun station staff told her the man had been “causing problems” before they poured water on him.

But she added: “Two wrongs don’t make a right – regardless of what he’s done, you shouldn’t treat a human like that.”

The sentiment was echoed on Twitter, with many voicing disgust and disbelief at the incident.