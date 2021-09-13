Above image: A picture taken from the village of Cartajima shows a wildfire burning in Sierra Bermeja mountain range on September 12, 2021.

Wildfires have broken out in Spain over the last week, prompting the evacuation of more than 2,000 people.

One emergency worker was killed on Thursday while tackling the fire in the regions of Andalusia and Malaga.

The flames are believed to have encompassed 7,400 hectares (18,286 acres) so far, according to local news outlets.

The fire, which began on Wednesday above the resort town of Estepona on the Costa del Sol, is now being attacked by both firefighters and military units deployed by the Spanish government.

Local emergency services claim more than 365 personnel, 25 vehicles and 41 aircraft are working together to tackle the deadly blaze which has swept through the forested area of Sierra Bermeja.

Five communities were told to evacuate on Friday while six more towns were instructed to leave their towns on Sunday as smoke began to envelope the region and a new fire front was discovered.

One evacuee told Reuters: “This is inhuman, nothing like this has ever been seen. The flames of the fire as they ran through the mountains, it was amazing.”

Another local, Pepa Rubio, said: “Since the fire started, we haven’t slept for days. It’s awful.”

President of the regional government of Andalusia said some evidence suggested the fire had been started intentionally.

The six-day blaze was captured in the images below.