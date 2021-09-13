Above image: A picture taken from the village of Cartajima shows a wildfire burning in Sierra Bermeja mountain range on September 12, 2021.
Wildfires have broken out in Spain over the last week, prompting the evacuation of more than 2,000 people.
One emergency worker was killed on Thursday while tackling the fire in the regions of Andalusia and Malaga.
The flames are believed to have encompassed 7,400 hectares (18,286 acres) so far, according to local news outlets.
The fire, which began on Wednesday above the resort town of Estepona on the Costa del Sol, is now being attacked by both firefighters and military units deployed by the Spanish government.
Local emergency services claim more than 365 personnel, 25 vehicles and 41 aircraft are working together to tackle the deadly blaze which has swept through the forested area of Sierra Bermeja.
Five communities were told to evacuate on Friday while six more towns were instructed to leave their towns on Sunday as smoke began to envelope the region and a new fire front was discovered.
One evacuee told Reuters: “This is inhuman, nothing like this has ever been seen. The flames of the fire as they ran through the mountains, it was amazing.”
Another local, Pepa Rubio, said: “Since the fire started, we haven’t slept for days. It’s awful.”
President of the regional government of Andalusia said some evidence suggested the fire had been started intentionally.
The six-day blaze was captured in the images below.
General view of the active fire in Sierra Bermeja on September 10, 2021 in Estepona, Spain.
A woman takes pictures from Benahavis of smoke columns rising from a wildfire in Sierra Bermeja mountain range in Malaga province, on September 9, 2021.
A helicopter drops water over a wildfire in Estepona, Malaga province, on September 9, 2021.
A wildfire is seen at night on Sierra Bermeja Mountain, near the towns of Genalguacil (L) and Benarraba (bottom), southern Spain, September 10, 2021.
Residents watch a wildfire on Sierra Bermeja mountain after listening on speakers an alert recommendation to stay in their houses due to the smoke cloud, in Genalguacil, near Estepona, Spain, September 11, 2021.
A man in a tractor takes a picture of clouds of smoke named “pyrocumulus”, according to the Andalusian Fire Prevention and Extinction Plan (INFOCA), from a wildfire on Sierra Bermeja mountain, as seen from Gaucin, Spain, September 10, 2021.
A wildfire burns on Sierra Bermeja mountain in Estepona, Spain, September 9, 2021.
A wildfire burns on Sierra Bermeja mountain in Estepona, Spain, September 9, 2021.
A helicopter makes a water drop over a wildfire on Sierra Bermeja mountain, in Genalguacil, near Estepona, Spain, September 11, 2021.
An elderly woman is helped by members of the emergency team as she arrives at a sports cenater after she was evacuated, due to a wildfire on Sierra Bermeja mountain, in Ronda, near Estepona, Spain, September 12, 2021.
Evacuated residents arrive at a sports center due to a wildfire on Sierra Bermeja mountain, in Ronda, near Estepona, Spain, September 12, 2021.
People look at clouds of smoke named “pyrocumulus”, according to the Andalusian Fire Prevention and Extinction Plan (INFOCA), from a wildfire on Sierra Bermeja mountain, in Gaucin, Spain, September 10, 2021.
A picture taken from the village of Atajate shows the flames of a wildfire, burning a forest area behind the village of Alpandeire on September 12, 2021.