Speaking Out Is The Only Way Egypt’s Girls Will Win The War Against Harassment

The Egyptian man who groped 23-year-old Rania Fahmy as she walked down the street in Upper Egypt last August will probably be wishing he’d done something different that day.

Last month, he was sentenced to three years in prison, making Fahmy the first young woman in the highly conservative region to have secured a conviction against a sexual harasser.

“It all started while I was out on an August Friday to do some shopping for my house, when a guy sexually harassed me in the street,” Fahmy said on Egyptian television. “I shouted at him but he started to beat me so I hit him with my handbag,”

The CCTV footage showing Rania repeatedly whacking the harasser with her bag is inspiring to watch.

But she didn’t stop there. Despite allegedly being bribed to drop the case, Fahmy was determined to see her harasser brought to justice, campaigning tirelessly until his prosecution last month. This week she was honoured by Egypt’s National Council for Women.

Fahmy’s bravery and self-belief is why she’s exactly the kind of role models girls in Egypt need.

Because the reality is that most Egyptian girls don’t tell anyone if they’re harassed. While a UN study found that 99% of Egyptian girls and women have been harassed, they also found that only 6.6%t of victims request help from security forces at the scene of the harassment. The reasons are many.

On the one hand, girls who speak out are regularly punished. They’re often regarded as being to blame for their own harassment - more than three-quarters of sexual harassers cited a girl’s “provocative” dress as a legitimate reason for their actions, according to a study by UN Women and the NGO Promundo.

“In general the community blames girls if they’re harassed and they speak out about it,” says Nada, a 14-year-old schoolgirl who lives in the slum community of Ezbet Khairallah in Cairo.