Spending Less Money On Girls' Sport Than Boys' Is Unlawful Discrimination, Schools Told

Schools that dedicate more funding to supporting boys’ sports teams than girls’ are demonstrating “unlawful discrimination”, according to new government guidelines.

The move is part of a wider document issued by the Department for Education, outlining the ways pupils should not be segregated by gender, such as only providing food tech classes for girls and metal work classes for boys.

Regarding sport, it says: “Where separate teams exist for different sexes, it would be unlawful discrimination for a school to treat one group less favourably – for example by providing the boys’ hockey or cricket team with better resources than the girls’ team.”

The guidance is non-statutory, but has still been praised by campaign groups for helping to give girls equal access to sport.

“It is great to see further awareness being raised around girls participation in sport with renewed guidelines for schools,” Ali Oliver, chief executive of Youth Sport Trust told HuffPost UK.

Previous research from the Youth Sport Trust found girls aged 11 to 18 years old exercise less regularly and for less time than boys and feel less enthusiastic about sport. When asked specifically about their attitudes towards PE and school sport, less than half (45%) of girls said that it teaches them skills relevant to their day-to-day life in contrast to 60% of boys.