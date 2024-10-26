Spice Girls Founder Reveals His Top 5 Spookiest Moments in Pop Culture

Michael Jackson in the Thriller music video. MJJ Productions

One consistently great joy of Halloween is just how bloody camp it is. Horror films, dancing skeletons, dressing up as pop culture icons or scary creatures from mythology in the hopes of getting treats... it’s heaven, actually.

With that in mind, while we’re tucking into our essential spooky films this season, Chris Herbert, the founder of the Spice Girls and board director of Audoo, the company on a mission to revolutionise how public performance royalties are paid, has revealed his top five spooky pop culture memories.

And what a spine-tingling trip down memory lane it is...

Five spookiest moments from pop culture history according to Chris Herbert

Michael Jackson’s ‘Thriller’ Music Video

Chris said: “Released in 1982, Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” is basically the anthem of the spooky season. With its groundbreaking visuals, iconic dance moves, and that unforgettable Vincent Price voiceover, it’s been scaring (and delighting) us for decades. No Halloween is complete without it!

“Turning 40 this year, the 13-minute music video has just achieved over a billion views on YouTube this year because audiences are STILL so captivated by Michael Jackson’s zombie dance moves. Whether at costume parties or on the Halloween playlist, “Thriller” remains the ultimate spooky vibe-setter.”

Can you still do the dance? I just checked and I can even do it sitting at my desk.

Lady Gaga’s ‘Meat Dress’ at the 2009 VMA’s

via Associated Press

“Don’t get me wrong, I love steak and chips but one of the spookiest pop culture moments has to be when Lady Gaga wore a dress made entirely of meat for the VMA’s.

“When Gaga walked onto the stage wrapped head-to-toe in raw beef, she instantly stole the entire awards ceremony, sparking discussions about fashion, art, and activism.

“I love Gaga’s ability to push audience boundaries, and it’s certainly a pop culture moment we’ll never forget (for better or for worse) and her boldness has cemented her place on the podium for the scariest pop culture moments of all time.”

She really raised the steaks on this one. I’ll see myself out.

When Mel B dressed up as…Mel B

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - OCTOBER 31: Stephen Belafonte and Melanie Brown seen arriving at Jonathan Ross' annual Halloween party October 31, 2014 in London, England. (Photo by Smith/JJ/GC Images) SmithGC Images

“Would it be my scary pop culture moment roundup without a mention of the Spice Girls? One of my favourite moments has to be from 2014, when Mel B embraced her former 90s persona and dressed as Scary Spice for Halloween, complete with her signature cheetah print look.

“Today, the Spice Girls are the Halloween costume amongst friend groups but is there anything more iconic than dressing as yourself for Halloween - only Scary Spice could pull this one off!”

I might go as myself with a hangover this Halloween. A truly horrifying sight.

Billie Eilish’s ‘Bury a Friend’ Music Video

“A music video has the potential to make or break a song, and Billie Eilish’s ‘Bury a Friend’ is the perfect example of how dark aesthetics and an eerie atmosphere can totally work. She creates a mini horror film in all of 3 minutes, it’s amazing!

“The distorted vocals and unsettling visuals are the perfect way to get lost in the spooky season, there’s no way it wasn’t making this list.”

Personally... I wouldn’t mess with Billie after seeing this, tbh.

That giant Taylor Swift Pumpkin

“While her Eras Tour was certainly the talking point of everyone’s summer this year, last Halloween, a giant 100lbs pumpkin painted and shaped like Taylor Swift made headlines for its spooky accuracy to the pop star.

“Jeanette Paras, the artist behind the work, has spent 35 hours “pumpkinising” celebrities and in 2023, Taylor Swift was next in line. Forget the Grammys and the Brit Awards, I’m sure Taylor was honoured to be the muse for this classic Halloween tradition.”

Uh, yeah. We’re sure. A jumpscare indeed.