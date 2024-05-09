The Spice Girls at the launch of their musical Viva Forever in 2012 Dave M. Benett via Getty Images

The Spice Girls have blessed us with yet another video of them performing together as a five-piece for the first time in more than a decade.

Last month, a clip from Victoria Beckham’s 50th birthday went viral as the band’s original members were seen cutting a rug together to their old hit Stop – complete with the actual choreo from back in the day.

On Wednesday evening, Victoria’s youngest son Cruz posted another clip from the event, this time showing the group actually singing together while he accompanied them on the guitar.

Fittingly, the video sees them singing along to their old hit Mama, which was dedicated to their own mums.

Perhaps anticipating how much fans would go wild for the video, Cruz captioned it simply: “You’re welcome…”

The complete line-up of the Spice Girls last performed together in 2012, at the closing ceremony of the London Olympics.

The group later came together once again as a four-piece in 2019 for a UK stadium tour, with Victoria – who is no longer pursuing a career in music, instead running a successful fashion house – famously not being involved in these live shows.

For over a year now, Mel B has been teasing a mysterious project involving all five Spice Girls, though this is yet to come to fruition.

The Spice Girls at the height of their fame in 1997 John Stanton via Getty Images

“It has always been me kind of championing everybody together. But this time it was actually Victoria that was saying, ‘come on, let’s all do something’,” she claimed back in July.

