Tom Holland's 3-Word Post Has Driven Spider-Man Fans Wild

“Secret shoot day,” the post read, alongside a picture of the Uncharted star in front of a mirror with pads under his eyes.

He appeared to be in a make-up chair behind the scenes of a shoot.

Of course, there’s no way to know (as of yet) what the post is about; but Marvel fans have found their Spide-y senses tingling regardless.

“Fantastic Four cameo confirmed,” one of the top comments on the post reads.

“I feel like Tom thinks he’s actually keeping a secret but at the same time is saying Spider-Man 4,” another Instagram user wrote.

Others jokily referred to (many) times Tom has accidentally dropped spoilers about other Spider-Man movies, writing “He will spoil it in 1,2,3…” and “OMG HE FINALLY KEPT A SECRET”.

Still, others thought the post didn’t have to do with the Marvel franchise at all.

“The engagement shoot,” a fan commented, referring to the Spider-Man star’s long-term relationship with Euphoria actor Zendaya.

Marvel big-wig Kevin Feige told Entertainment Weekly in 2023 that a Spider-Man 4 story was already set.

“All I will say is that we have the story. We have big ideas for that, and our writers are just putting pen to paper now,” he said at the time.

Speaking to the Critic’s Choice Association in the same year, Tom Holland said, “I won’t make another one for the sake of making another one. It will have to be worth the while of the character... But that said, if we can figure that out, I would be a fool not to put the suit back on again because I owe everything to Spider-Man. I love the character and the people I get to work with.”