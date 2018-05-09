'Spycops' Inquiry Head Voices Concern About Rising Costs As Hearing Resumes In Empty Courtroom

The judge chairing the “spycops” investigation into undercover policing has voiced fears the inquiry is wasting taxpayer money, after none of the key participants turned up to the latest hearing.

Sir John Mitting said he would be reconsidering holding open hearings in the future, telling a nearly empty court: “There is no point in spending taxpayer’s money either directly or via the police funds on hearings that serve no purpose.”

The court had been informed that participants would be filing written submissions, but would not be attending in person.

The inquiry, which has cost over £9 million so far, has been plagued by disputes between the participants and the inquiry chair. In March, around 60 core participants abandoned the courtroom, with the QC representing them, Phillippa Kaufmann, telling the chairman: “It is now abundantly clear that we simply cannot participate in this hearing in a meaningful way.”

Kaufmann has criticised the inquiry as “scant and largely uninformative” and questioned Mitting’s suitability to oversee the case after he ruled against releasing the names of certain police officers who had engaged in undercover activity.

Sajid Javid, the new home secretary, has been asked by a group supporting those impacted by the inquiry to appoint independent advisers to assist the judge.

In another development this week in the long-running and controversial inquiry, the spycop-turned-whistleblower Peter Francis declared on Tuesday he would also be boycotting proceedings.