Around 60 people taking part in the “spycops” investigation into undercover policing walked out of court on Wednesday after calling for the the inquiry chairman to stand down.

Participants cheered as they abandoned the courtroom, and unfurled a banned outside the the Royal Courts of Justice reading: “Tear down the #spycops inquiry’s brick wall of silence” and cheered “Mitting out.”

Phillippa Kaufmann QC, representing the core participants, earlier told the court: “It is now abundantly clear that we simply cannot participate in this hearing in a meaningful way.”

She added: “Our clients are not prepared actively to participate in a process where their presence is mere window dressing lacking all substance and meaning which would achieve nothing other than to lend the process a legitimacy it does not have.”

Victims have criticsed the inquiry’s move to grant members of the Special Demonstration Squad (SDS) – the Special Branch unit which infiltrated political groups between 1968 and 2008, some of whom went on to form intimate relationships with female activists, stole dead children’s names to enable fake identities, and spied on family justice campaigns.

Kaufmann claimed chairman Sir John Mitting’s reasoning for not releasing the names of certain police officers was “scant and largely uninformative” and questioned his suitability to oversee the case.

“We have the usual white, upper middle class, elderly gentleman, whose life experiences are a million miles away from those who were spied upon,” she told the court.

A woman known as Cathy, from campaign group Police Spies Out of Lives, said outside the court on Wednesday: “We’ve all been disappointed at the slow rate of progress and the complete lack of disclosure.”

She claimed that Mitting “seems to give more weight to the privacy of the officers” than those who were affected by the undercover activity.

“There are two key questions. What were the cover names, and which groups were spied on? Without those two bits of information it’s nigh-on impossible for people to come forward to say this is what happened to me and my group,” she said.