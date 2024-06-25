People Are All Saying The Same Thing Amid Rumours That Squid Game Is Getting An English-Language Remake

Squid Game was a huge hit for Netflix back in 2021 Noh Juhan | NetflixNetflix

An English-language remake of Squid Game from Oscar-nominated director David Fincher is reportedly in the works, and fans of the original already have a lot of thoughts.

The mega-hit K-drama began streaming in 2021 and quickly became Netflix’s biggest debut ever, topping the most-watched charts in more than 80 countries.

Advertisement

Despite the unprecedented success of the Netflix hit just three years ago, apparently a new remake is already on the way.

According to a report by The Playlist, the Gone Girl director turned his focus to a Squid Game remake shortly after the series came out, and is working with Utopia writer Dennis Kelly to help bring it to life.

However, the reaction to the news online has not been an altogether positive one.

David Fincher Michael Kovac via Getty Images

“I love Fincher, but like…. Why??” one X user remarked in response.

“We do NOT need a Squid Game remake,” a second added.

And judging by the social media reaction that Squid Game might now be getting yet another version of a remake, feelings are pretty much the same across the board...

Advertisement

squid game has literally became the thing it's critiquing. first the reality show and now this. — lewis (@lewis0701__) June 24, 2024

y'all need to leave shit alone gotdamn https://t.co/T4zhqyltfB — ᴢōʙʀɪᴇ (@TheeVampyre) June 25, 2024

Yet another “it’s not needed FFS” remake of something that was perfectly fine as it was https://t.co/7YFG9uTFB8 — James Tarry (@jamestarry_1) June 25, 2024

This really is not needed https://t.co/w7nWOwPuoz — Matt ♛ 🇯🇲🏁 (@MrMattyLee) June 25, 2024

Advertisement

David Fincher has made a deal with the devil working with Netflix https://t.co/OHZd6LoN9z — Joe 'Smooth Brain' Fairweather (@JoeFairweather) June 25, 2024

Yeahhh it’s not really needed though is it….. https://t.co/kIe2xO5zHM — Zaq Sahota (@BigZedTalks) June 25, 2024

This is a big waste of time for everyone involved https://t.co/hnrAji0l1A — Spy C 🍉 (@spycattorney) June 25, 2024

The Social Network director’s seemingly high-budget new project also comes as a frustrating update to fans of his psychological thriller Mindhunter, who are still hoping for a third season after it was cancelled in 2019 due to budget reasons.

Advertisement

GIRL FINISH MINDHUNTER OH MY GOD????????????? https://t.co/mxmJ4MYlNV — muslim johan liebert (@hoeIetariat) June 25, 2024

no way i lost season 3 of mindhunter to this https://t.co/h6d1QTzvGH — amanda (@filmothee) June 25, 2024

Or maybe, just maybe, YOU COULD JUST DEVELOP MINDHUNTER S3 FFS https://t.co/Dim73XuRa9 — Tom Reagan’s Hat (@RufusTSuperfly) June 24, 2024

The original Squid Game is a dystopian Korean-language drama which revolves around a secret contest in which financially vulnerable contestants gamble their lives in the hopes of winning a life-changing sum of money.

Advertisement

A second season is currently in the works and is expected to arrive later this year, while the popularity of the show also sparked a real-life competition show called Squid Game: The Challenge in 2023.

The latter was particularly controversial when it was announced, since the original show offered a critical commentary on inequality and exploitation in South Korea.