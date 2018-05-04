Heathrow Airport Officially Wins 'Star Wars' Day With Their #MayTheFourthBeWithYou Efforts

Any ‘Star Wars’ fan worth their salt will know that 4 May marks a very special day in the calendar. However, Heathrow Airport has won what has affectionately become known as ‘Star Wars’ day with their ‘May The Fourth Be With You’ offering.

Good morning from Heathrow. The force is strong with us today and we've got some special new routes. Will you be travelling to galaxies near... or far, far away? #Maythe4th #MayTheFourth #MayThe4thBeWithYou #StarWarsDay 🌌🌟 pic.twitter.com/B9IcnMOMxC — Heathrow Airport (@HeathrowAirport) May 4, 2018

Departures boards around the airport were changed to include destinations in a galaxy far, far away in celebration. Trips to Tatooine and Jakku were both displayed, although if you boarded a flight to the latter, you would have faced a delay due to sand storms. Passengers were also warned that while gates to board a plane to the Death Star were open, it could possibly have been “a trap”.

OMG the departures board at @HeathrowAirport is AMAZING.



I think the Alderaan flight, cancelled is SUPER BM lol. pic.twitter.com/ebFP51Xf5p — Trevor Henry (@RiotQuickshot) May 4, 2018

Elsewhere on Twitter, May the Fourth was being celebrated with a range of memes, jokes and pictures:

My daughter is graduating from @michiganstateu today. In honor of #MayTheFourthBeWithYou day here is her cap! Congratulations Mia @SteampunkerSky pic.twitter.com/IEpFz3LFo5 — Splitten Hairs (@swans1964a) May 4, 2018

Remembering the day Darth Vader broke down on the Forth Road Bridge#MayTheForthBeWithYou #MayTheFourthBeWithYou #StarWarsDay pic.twitter.com/0lmGqsqwkk — The Forth Bridges (@TheForthBridges) May 4, 2018

There were also some more poignant posts, with one celebrating LBGT+ people within the ‘Star Wars’ fan community, and one from the Samaritans reminding people that the force might not always be with some:

If it really doesn't feel like the force is with you today, we're here and ready to listen

☎ 116 123 📧 jo@samaritans.org #MayTheFourthBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/ampnzeWSx3 — Samaritans (@samaritans) May 4, 2018

‘Star Wars’ fans are currently having to wait until late 2019 for Episode IX, but they will have spin-off film ‘Solo’ to tie them over. The movie will tell the origin story of Han Solo - originally played by Harrison Ford - and stars Alden Ehrenreich as the intergalactic pilot, alongside Thandie Newton, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Emilia Clarke, and Donald Glover ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ is released in UK cinemas on 24 May. Watch the trailer below...