Keir Starmer Is Being Compared To Boris Johnson For Their Very Different Reactions To UK Riots

Boris Johnson and Keir Starmer have been compared for their response to the riots AP

Keir Starmer is facing some rather flattering comparisons to ex-prime minister Boris Johnson over their differing responses to unrest in the UK.

The current prime minister just cancelled his long-planned family holiday in order to respond to the far-right, anti-migration riots which have swept across in recent weeks.

Even though the violence is thought to have subsided and the PM was scheduled to go on holiday this week, Starmer’s spokesperson said he is clear that the work is not yet over.

“We welcome that there has been a de-escalation this weekend but we are certainly not complacent and we are on high alert,” his representative told journalists on Monday.

She added that the “job is not done until people feel safe in their communities” and said anyone involved in the violence would “face the toughest justice”.

The police have cracked down on the dissent, having arrested 927 people so far.

Around 460 people have been charged and 30 have been already been sentenced.

However, Johnson slammed Starmer for his first month of leadership over the weekend.

Writing in his MailOnline column, the former Tory prime minister suggested the PM should pack his “factor 50”, and go on holiday anyway to reflect on his premiership and supposedly inadequate response to immigration levels.

His criticism of Starmer was met with fury online, especially after Johnson was absent on holiday during the 2011 riots despite being the mayor of London at the time.

When Johnson eventually returned, he was heckled by the public and ridiculed in the press for his sluggish return.

Replying to the ex-PM’s recent column, Labour MP Bill Esterson posted on X: “Boris Johnson went on holiday when he was Mayor of London in 2011 during the London riots.

“Keir Starmer chose not to go on holiday to deal with the riots across the country this week. Those are the facts if you hear Johnson saying something different.”

Other online critics echoed this message.

is this the same Boris Johnson who stayed on holiday when he was mayor during the 2011 London riots https://t.co/vURgKyZOek — Toby Earle 🇺🇦 Threads tobyontv (@TobyonTV) August 10, 2024

You refused to come home from your holiday during the 2011 London riots, despite being London mayor, and only did so when public outcry became overwhelming. https://t.co/UElwwTnIYE — Rebecca Reid (@RebeccaCNReid) August 10, 2024

Alexa, who is the person least qualified to criticise a PM going on holiday? https://t.co/BmDTZm75zq — Mostly (@mostly_grumpy) August 9, 2024

The ex-PM’s sister, broadcaster Rachel Johnson, attempted to defend the ex-PM for his 2011 absence on LBC on Sunday.

She said: “It is my understanding that he was with his four children in an RV in the wilds of Canada or somewhere.

“One, he didn’t even have mobile phone signal for about 48 hours.

“Then, the message got through – London’s burning, and he said, ‘I’ve got to get back’.”

However, she claimed the problems arose as Johnson’s then wife, Marina Wheeler, is 5ft 2, meaning she could not reach the pedals of the vehicle.

