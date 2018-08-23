Frances King was in charge of Mill Hill School in north London, where parents pay up to £33,000 a year for their children to attend, when the Birmingham-born rapper filmed her ‘Pretty Girl’ video there.

The headteacher of a private school that was hired out for an explicit Stefflon Don music video has resigned.

But upon its release earlier this month, the video – which sees 26-year-old Stefflon Don, real name Stephanie Victoria Allen, dressed a schoolgirl and smoking a joint – caused a stir with the governors.

Denying that King’s decision to step aside was a direct result of the video, the school announced that she was leaving due to “a difference of views between the governors and head about the most effective way to lead and manage the foundation”.

The prestigious school is sometimes hired out for filming to “raise funds in accordance with its charitable objectives”, a spokesperson told Sky News.

“The head and the governors are investigating how a highly inappropriate film was allowed to be made at the school,” they added. “We include in all hire agreements the requirement that parties should not bring the school into disrepute, and we are seeking legal advice on the matter.