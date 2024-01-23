Stephen Colbert Names Trump's Biggest Problem In 5 Devastating Words

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Stephen Colbert noticed Donald Trump struggling with his words at an event in New Hampshire as the former president railed against electric vehicles.

Trump complained they don’t go far in cold weather before hitting a verbal roadblock.

“But it’s certainly not great for your clime, your clime... they call it climate,” Trump said.

That caused Colbert to break out his Trump impression.

“Your clime, your clime, they call it climate, and I would have gotten that word on my first try if I weren’t for my brai, my brai,” Colbert said, mimicking Trump’s stumbles.

Then came his punchline: “They call it brain damage.”

Colbert’s gag comes amid new concerns over Trump’s mental state and cognitive health, which even Republicans have been questioning after the former president’s recent gaffes, stumbles and misspeaks.