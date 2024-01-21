LOADING ERROR LOADING

Comic and impressionist Matt Friend stunned The Zach Sang Show on Thursday with his impressions, including a spectacular “meta” portrayal of former President Donald Trump.

“Holy shit,” host Zach Sang praised Friend after he mimicked Trump “shitting on other Trump impressions” by actor Alec Baldwin on Saturday Night Live and late-night TV hosts Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Fallon.

Watch the clip here:

During a lengthy discussion, Friend opened up about his career, recovery from life-threatening childhood food allergies (which he penned a HuffPost op-ed about in 2017), frequent appearances on MSNBC and being mocked as a “glorified parrot” by his sister.

He also wowed with a “nails on a chalkboard” impression of independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and three different takes on former President Barack Obama.

Watch the full episode here: