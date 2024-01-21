'Dude Is Terrified': Trump Mocked For Bizarre 'Closing Message' To New Hampshire Voters

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Donald Trump can’t seem to keep his legal troubles off his mind ― or out of his speech.

Fox News host Sean Hannity on Thursday asked the former president for his “closing message to the people of New Hampshire” days ahead of the state’s first-in-the-nation 2024 presidential primary.

“It’s very simple: It’s make America great again,” he said, repeating the slogan he’s had for nearly a decade now.

But then his answer took a sharp turn as he urged the Supreme Court to stick up for him in two key cases:

Hannity: What is your closing message to the people of New Hampshire?



Trump: … You take immunity from the president, so important, you will have a president that's not going to be able to do anything. pic.twitter.com/oMbBudzlFu — Acyn (@Acyn) January 19, 2024

“One is as we discussed, we call it Colorado or whatever,” he said, referring to the 14th Amendment case, which could potentially keep him off the ballot in certain states under the “insurrection clause.”

The second is his long shot attempt to block prosecution for alleged crimes he committed while president. Trump and his attorneys have argued that presidents have “absolute immunity” over anything they did while in office unless impeached and convicted first.

Even a president who orders the assassination of a rival would be immune under that argument, his attorneys said in court.

“If you take immunity away from the president ― so important! ― you will have a president that’s not gonna be able to do anything,” Trump told Hannity, adding that presidents would otherwise be prosecuted after leaving office.

Trump’s critics on X sounded off on the unusual “closing message” to New Hampshire voters:

! His answer to a totally unrelated question.



Dude is terrified. Wow. Is all he can think about. https://t.co/oGDzJ00IqD — Spiro’s Ghost (@AntiToxicPeople) January 19, 2024

he's so stressed lmao https://t.co/GUs6DDjBxl — John Wakefield (@JohnWakefieId) January 19, 2024

Out of 46 presidents, only the one speaking here needs immunity. C'mon, folks! THINK this through! https://t.co/MjzpkY3Tc3 — Marcia Z. Parks 🇺🇦 Loves Words (@MZ_Parks) January 19, 2024

"I should be able to commit crimes" https://t.co/EvsZqEcSyT — NYer in Florida (@JesseLaGreca) January 19, 2024

What an inspiring message … https://t.co/lNwOHAdPtB — Michael A. Cohen (NOT TRUMP’S FORMER FIXER) (@speechboy71) January 19, 2024

He wants to get away with all of his past crimes, and he wants to be free to continue to commit crimes like assassinating political opponents, adversaries and anyone else he doesn’t like.

I wish someone would ask him if Biden has the same immunity? https://t.co/8t5wtzyNzd — Tracey Taylor London (@traytaymakeup) January 19, 2024

His closing argument to NH?

Let's hope the Supreme Court allows me to be a dictator. 😈 — Jeffrey Evan Gold (@jeffgoldesq) January 19, 2024

Your daily reminder that Donald Trump is only running for President to keep himself out of prison. As always, his neck comes first. His one “public policy” is revenge. That and maybe self-preservation. pic.twitter.com/XEcp5a524Y — Russell Drew (@RussOnPolitics) January 19, 2024

I don’t want a President like Trump like to be able to do anything. — John Eller (@woodchippell) January 19, 2024

Folks, we have ten more months of this on a daily basis. https://t.co/OBW1yhWcLy — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) January 19, 2024

Trump has long been able to defy his age but it's catching up to him rapidly. https://t.co/0yG8Qmu55i pic.twitter.com/XHt3IbsNE9 — Drew Savicki (@DrewSav) January 19, 2024

If Trump is innocent like he claims, then why does he need immunity? 🙄 — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) January 19, 2024

This is the best the Maga Republicans have to offer? This sad, selfish, self centered, rambling buffoon, traitor & wannabe dictator who, doesn’t know the meaning of ACTUAL public service - is all they’ve got? 🤡 https://t.co/Nfn5HAsHVI — JerriLynn (@Jerri_Lynn25) January 19, 2024

Begging like a dog https://t.co/H4FPUZnJHy — Tina #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 (@trcfwtt) January 19, 2024