MSNBC’s Jen Psaki on Thursday slammed former President Donald Trump’s attitude toward women as “creepy”, “sexualised” and “demeaning.”

“It’s completely disgusting,” said Psaki, a former White House press secretary under President Joe Biden. “And also it shows not only Donald Trump’s view of women, which is gross, but his instability.”

Her comments came on an episode of MSNBC’s online show Morning Mika, during which host Mika Brzezinski highlighted Trump’s previous attacks on women (including herself) amid his second defamation trial linked to writer E. Jean Carroll. A jury last year found Trump liable for the sexual abuse of Carroll and for defamation, ordering him to pay her $5 million. He is now appealing that decision and denies any wrongdoing.

Psaki said that Trump posted dozens of times about Carroll on his Truth Social platform in just one day.

“That is not the action of a stable person,” she said, calling him “obsessed”.

“This is a disgusting and demeaning view of women,” Psaki added. “That represents who he is now but who he has been for quite some time.”

Watch the discussion here: