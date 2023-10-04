Stephen Colbert Trolls Trump In The Most Massively Public Way Possible

LOADING ERROR LOADING

“Thank you for watching, sir,” Colbert said. “But I’m not surprised. I mean, he’s a 77-year-old white guy. Of course he’s watching CBS.”

He also spotted something unusual in Trump’s middle-of-the-night post on his Truth Social website.

Trump called the late-night shows “poorly rated and not at all funny,” claimed they were a “major” campaign contribution to Democrats, then added: “Watch what is going on ― so interesting!”

“I know you meant that as an insult, but that really sounds like the kind of rave review you wanna slap on a Times Square billboard,” Colbert said. “So today, we did that.”

Colbert showed footage of a massive video billboard for “The Late Show” in Time Square with a pic of himself and Trump’s words, attributed to the former president in big letters.

“Sir, thank you for the endorsement,” Colbert said. “I hope you get a chance to check out the billboard on the way to your next court appearance, or Bubba Gump shrimp appearance.”

