The Late Show host Stephen Colbert on Tuesday took issue with the name of former Fox News personality Tucker Carlson’s new streaming platform.

Tucker Carlson Network “kind of feels incomplete,” suggested the late-night comedian.

“Doesn’t it feel like he should have called it The Tucker Carlson Network? And he really should have gotten the website thetuckercarlsonnetwork.com,” Colbert added. “But he didn’t… but I did.”

Colbert’s trolling page features an animation of conspiracy theory-peddling Carlson Russian folk dancing above links to donate to the World Central Kitchen, the Human Rights Campaign and Donors Choose.

The network is currently hosted on Carlson’s own website, tuckercarlson.com.

Colbert also suggested a free alternative to the $9 that Carlson is charging subscribers. “For zero dollars a month you can never watch Tucker Carlson again,” he cracked.

Watch the video here:

And see the show’s spoof take on what to expect from Carlson’s platform here: